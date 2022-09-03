TRACEY ABERNATHY AND TIFFANY HUSKEY FROM HOPE HAVEN PREGNANCY CENTER VISITED THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. TRACEY AND TIFFANY ARE VOLUNTEERS AT THE CENTER WHICH OPENED ON AUGUST 1ST OF THIS YEAR. HOPE HAVEN IS A GRACE-BASED ORGANIZATION THAT PROVIDES SUPPORT FOR WOMEN WHO HAVE BECOME OR THINK THEY MAY HAVE BECOME PREGNANT. FUNDING IS THROUGH PRIVATE DONATIONS AND FREE SERVICES INCLUDE PREGNANCY TESTS, LIMITED ULTRASOUNDS, AND CLASSES FOR EXPECTANT MOTHERS AND FATHERS ON PREGNANCY, PARENTING, FINANCE, AND OTHER NEEDED TOPICS. THE CENTER CURRENTLY HAS A VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF CLIENTS AND IS HOPING TO GROW AS THEIR PRESENCE IN LAWRENCEBURG BECOMES MORE WIDELY KNOWN. THEIR OFFICE LOCATED AT 249 MAHR AVENUE IS OPEN ON MONDAYS FROM 11 AM THRU 5:30 PM AND VOLUNTEERS MAY BE CONTACTED BY TEXT MESSAGE ANY TIME AT 931-244-6878.
Haven Pregnancy Center Visited the Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Friday
