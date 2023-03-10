Hazardous household waste collection is Saturday, March 25
Lawrence County residents will have a convenient opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste at the end of this month.
Lawrence County’s Solid Waste Facility is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event Saturday, March 25, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon. The facility is located at 2126 Baler Drive, off Helton Drive in Lawrenceburg.
All costs associated with the event are paid for by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, and is free and open to all households. The average home in Tennessee produces 20 pounds of household hazardous waste each year, including cleaning fluids, pesticides, antifreeze, fertilizers and pool chemicals.
Hazardous Household Waste is any unwanted or spent household product that can catch fire easily, eat away at or irritate living tissue, react violently with water or other chemicals, or is poisonous to humans and animals.
Specific items also include motor oil, antifreeze, automobile products, batteries, paints, solvents, household cleaners, furniture polishes, drain openers, blech, nail polish and nail polish remover, drain openers, pesticides, compressed gas tanks (such as propane and oxygen), batteries, mercury thermometers, and florescent light bulbs.
Items not accepted at Household Hazardous Waste Collection events are ammunition, explosives, radioactive waste (including smoke detectors), or medical waste (except needles and sharps in puncture-proof containers), and any empty containers. Items from a school, commercial business or agri-business will be accepted for a fee by appointment only. To request a price quote and schedule an appointment, please call 615-643-3170.
On the day of the event, load the unwanted materials into your trunk or the back of your truck. For safety, don’t mix materials, keep them in their original containers, double package any leaking containers, and place any breakable containers in a box, cushioned with newspaper.
For more information, call 931-766-0900.
