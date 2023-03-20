THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION MOBILE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE WILL BE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON SATURDAY. TENNESSEANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE – INCLUDING CLEANING FLUIDS, PESTICIDES, SWIMMING POOL CHEMICALS AND MORE – TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TRANSFER STATION ON BAILER DRIVE IN LAWRENCEBURG FORM 8 TO NOON. A PERSON DOES NOT NEED TO LIVE IN THE COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE. SINCE THE PROGRAM’S INCEPTION IN 1993, MORE THAN 370,000 TENNESSEE HOUSEHOLDS HAVE PROPERLY DISPOSED MORE THAN 24 MILLION POUNDS OF MATERIAL. THERE HAVE BEEN OVER 1,450 ONE-DAY COLLECTION EVENTS. WHEN TRANSPORTING MATERIALS TO THE SITE, PLACE CONTAINERS IN STURDY BOXES LINED WITH NEWSPAPER OR PLASTIC TO PREVENT SPILLS AND CROSS CONTAMINATION IN THE TRUNK OF A CAR OR BACK OF A TRUCK. BE SURE TO KEEP MATERIALS AWAY FROM CHILDREN AND PETS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-4469.
Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled for Saturday in Lawrence County
Latest News
- Structure Fire in Loretto
- Online Pre-K and Kindergarten Registration Going on Now in Lawrence County
- Tennessee's 2023-2024 Fishing Regulations
- Columbia's Annual Mule Days Next Week
- Hazardous Waste Collection Scheduled for Saturday in Lawrence County
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Connect Columbia holds public forum March 21
- Kid's Place sets annual gala for April 28
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING FOR THIS MORNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected tonight. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
37°
Partly Cloudy
51° / 20°
1 AM
36°
2 AM
35°
3 AM
35°
4 AM
33°
5 AM
33°
Most Popular
Articles
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- Lewisburg Police Department Addresses Rumors
- Fire crews respond to apartment complex
- THP to hold checkpoints in Maury and Marshall counties
- Kevin Wayne Gobble
- Loretto Man Arrested for Shooting Incident in Alabama
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Utility Trailer
- Lawrence County Man Faces Evading Arrest Charges
- Ohio authorities seek man with Lawrenceburg connection
- Lawrenceburg American Job Center Seeking Qualified Applicant
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.