NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION MOBILE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE WILL BE IN LAWRENCE COUNTY ON SATURDAY. TENNESSEANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE – INCLUDING CLEANING FLUIDS, PESTICIDES, SWIMMING POOL CHEMICALS AND MORE – TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY TRANSFER STATION ON BAILER DRIVE IN LAWRENCEBURG FORM 8 TO NOON. A PERSON DOES NOT NEED TO LIVE IN THE COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE. SINCE THE PROGRAM’S INCEPTION IN 1993, MORE THAN 370,000 TENNESSEE HOUSEHOLDS HAVE PROPERLY DISPOSED MORE THAN 24 MILLION POUNDS OF MATERIAL. THERE HAVE BEEN OVER 1,450 ONE-DAY COLLECTION EVENTS. WHEN TRANSPORTING MATERIALS TO THE SITE, PLACE CONTAINERS IN STURDY BOXES LINED WITH NEWSPAPER OR PLASTIC TO PREVENT SPILLS AND CROSS CONTAMINATION IN THE TRUNK OF A CAR OR BACK OF A TRUCK. BE SURE TO KEEP MATERIALS AWAY FROM CHILDREN AND PETS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-766-4469.

