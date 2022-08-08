THE HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL DEPARTMENT OF VOLUNTEER SERVICES IS SEEKING ADULT VOLUNTEERS WITH EXPERTISE/BACKGROUND IN THE FOLLOWING AREAS: HEALTH CARE, RETAIL, ACCOUNTING, CUSTOMER SERVICE, COMMUNICATION AND CLERICAL SKILLS. VOLUNTEER SERVICE OPENINGS ARE IN THE DIAL-A-VOLUNTEER LOUNGE, THE VOLUNTEER OPERATED GIFT SHOP, AND IN FAMILY WAITING ROOM AREAS. HELEN KELLER VOLUNTEERS WORK A MINIMUM OF ONE FOUR HOUR SHIFT PER WEEK. THE HOSPITAL IS AT 1300 S. MONTGOMERY AVE., SHEFFIELD. APPLY ONLINE AT HELENKELLER.COM OR PICK UP AN APPLICATION AT THE HOSPITAL INFORMATION DESK.
Latest News
- Mildred Hendrix Patterson
- Rex Alexander Rhodes
- Lydia Angelina Brymer
- THP Seeks Votes for National Contest for Best-Looking Cruiser
- Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet in Regular Session
- Applications Now Being Accepted for Youth Leadership Lawrence
- TWRA Hunter Education Course
- Former Hohenwald Officer Arrested for Evidence Tampering
Currently in Lawrenceburg
72°
Partly Cloudy
88° / 71°
4 AM
73°
5 AM
72°
6 AM
72°
7 AM
74°
8 AM
76°
Most Popular
Articles
- WLX Election Night Coverage
- Election Night Results
- Unofficial Results of August 4th Election
- Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash
- Body Identified in Lawrence County - Charges Pending
- Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office Seeks Information Surrounding Fire
- USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents
- Body Found Early this Morning in Lawrence County Under Investigation
- Orb Wilmyr White, Junior
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.