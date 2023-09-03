NEWS

“The Flagman’s Mission Continues” is seeking volunteers to help honor fallen Columbia Marine, Lance Corporal Joseph “Joey” D. Whaley, who died while on active duty.  The group needs volunteers on Thursday, September 7, to set up 600 – 3-by-5 foot U.S. flags for Whaley’s funeral.  Once the funeral is over, volunteers are also needed on Sunday, September 10 to take the flags down and load them into a van.  The memorial of flags will be set up at Heritage Funeral Home and at Maury Memorial Gardens in Columbia.  Anyone who wishes to help should meet in the parking lot of the funeral home, located at 609 Bear Creek Pike, at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7.  Volunteers, ages 12 years and older, should bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes – you should be able to walk and carry ten pounds.      Work will be completed rain or shine.  They would also appreciate they use of pickup trucks or empty cargo vans in the process.  If you wish to volunteer to take down flags, you are asked to meet in the funeral home parking lot at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 10.  Both days, work should take approximately 2 hours.  For more information call or text Jeff Hastings at 618-409-0323.

