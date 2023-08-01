AFTER A 20 YEAR RUN STATE PARK OFFICIALS AT HENRY HORTON STATE PARK HAVE DECIDED TO RETIRE THE STEP BACK IN TIME FESTIVAL. THE DECISION WAS BASED ON THE GROWING DECLINE IN PARTICIPATION AND THE OVERALL CONCENTRATED EFFORT IT TAKES TO HOST THIS EVENT EACH YEAR, IT WAS DETERMINED THIS WAS THE BEST DECISION TO MAKE, DESPITE IT BEING A DIFFICULT ONE. THE PARK WILL BE GOING BACK THE BASICS AND THYE HOPE TO CENTRALIZE THEIR OFFERINGS AROUND THE DUCK RIVER TO BEST MEET THE NEEDS OF THEIR VISITORS AND PARK SUPPORTERS.
Henry Horton State Park Retires Step Back in Time Festival
