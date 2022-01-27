NEWS

A HICKMAN COUNTY FAMILY THAT HAD BEEN REPORTED MISSING ON JANUARY 16TH WAS FOUND WEDNESDAY INSIDE A VEHICLE NEAR INTERSTATE 840 IN WILLIAMSON COUNTY.  MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THEY WERE LOCATED AROUND 2:30 PM NEAR BOSTON THETA ROAD. THE FAMILY WAS IDENTIFIED AS JEREMY COOK, HIS FIANCE, IDENTIFIED AS JOHANAN MANOR, AND THEIR 8-YEAR-OLD CHILD, IDENTIFIED AS ADLIANA MANOR. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

