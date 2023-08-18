NEWS

THE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SEASON BEGINS THIS EVENING WITH SEVERAL LOCAL TEAMS GEARING UP. MARSHALL COUNTY WILL BE PLAYING AT COLUMBIA, COMMUNITY WILL BE PLAYING AT LEWIS COUNTY, LINCOLN COUNTY WILL BE AT RICHLAND, AND PAGE HIGH SCHOOL WILL BE PLAYING AT GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL. THE BATTLE OF THE BUFFALO WILL BE TONIGHT AS SUMMERTOWN PLAYS LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL IN LAWRENCEBURG. YOU CAN HEAR THAT GAME ON THE X 106.1 93.1. LORETTO HIGH SCHOOL WILL VENTURE TO COLLINWOOD THIS EVENING. THAT GAME CAME BE HEARD ON WDXE 105.3 95.3. BOTH WILL BE STREAMED LIVE ON THE X SPORTS NETWORK. 

