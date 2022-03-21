A HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT WAS CALLED OFF AS IT ENTERED THE CITY OF LIMITS OF LAWRENCEBURG ON FRIDAY. ALABAMA AUTHORITIES INITATED THE STOP WITH A MOTORCYCLE TRAVELING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED ALONG HIGHWAY 43. JUST BEFORE 8, THE PURSUIT CROSSED THE STATE LINE INTO SAINT JOSEPH AND EXCEEDED 100 MPH, HEADING NORTH TOWARDS LEOMA. THE CHASE CONTINUED INTO THE CITY LIMITS AND WAS CALLED OFF AFTER THE SUBJECT TURNED ONTO HIGHWAY 64 WEST WHICH WAS HEAVILY POPULATED. AN INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
High Speed Pursuit Friday Night in Northern Alabama into Tennessee
Latest News
- 2022 Tennessee Music and Food Festival
- High Speed Pursuit Friday Night in Northern Alabama into Tennessee
- PES Board Meeting
- Maury County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud
- Mt. Pleasant Police Urge Residents to Lock Vehicles
- Three Arrested for Theft Over the Weekend
- Lillian Elizabeth Uselton
- Jackie Mae Prince McKey
Currently in Lawrenceburg
62°
Cloudy
70° / 40°
1 AM
62°
2 AM
61°
3 AM
60°
4 AM
57°
5 AM
56°
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Summertown Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident on Highway 43
- Investigation Underway in Lawrence County Surrounding Death
- Spring Hill Police Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subject
- Maury County Home Destroyed by Fire
- Traffic Stop Results in DUI Arrest in Loretto
- Prospect Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges in Giles County
- Updated Cases of Covid in Alabama
- Florence Arrest Wednesday Evening
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.