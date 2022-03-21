NEWS

A HIGH-SPEED PURSUIT WAS CALLED OFF AS IT ENTERED THE CITY OF LIMITS OF LAWRENCEBURG ON FRIDAY. ALABAMA AUTHORITIES INITATED THE STOP WITH A MOTORCYCLE TRAVELING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED ALONG HIGHWAY 43. JUST BEFORE 8, THE PURSUIT CROSSED THE STATE LINE INTO SAINT JOSEPH AND EXCEEDED 100 MPH, HEADING NORTH TOWARDS LEOMA. THE CHASE CONTINUED INTO THE CITY LIMITS AND WAS CALLED OFF AFTER THE SUBJECT TURNED ONTO HIGHWAY 64 WEST WHICH WAS HEAVILY POPULATED. AN INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

