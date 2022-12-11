THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS ON FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23, IN GILES AND MARSHALL COUNTIES. IN GILES COUNTY, A CHECKPOINT IS PLANNED ON HIGHWAY 31 AT THE 3.6 MILE MARKER. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON U.S. HIGHWAY 31 ALTERNATE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
