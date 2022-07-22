NEWS

ON SATURDAY, JULY 23, 2022, USPS WILL BE HOSTING A HIRING FAIR AT MAURY HILL CHURCH (101 UNITY DRIVE, COLUMBIA TN 38401) BETWEEN 10:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M. CT FOR RURAL CARRIER ASSOCIATE (RCA) AND ASSISTANT RURAL CARRIER (ARC) POSITIONS AT THE COLUMBIA, TN POST OFFICE.  

