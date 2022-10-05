pulaski.png

HISTORIC DOWNTOWN PULASKI PRESENT THE NEXT SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE EVENT TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY OCTOBER 15TH FROM 6:00 PM UNTIL 9:00 PM IN BEAUTIFUL DOWNTOWN PULASKI. MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR TONS OF FALL FAMILY FUN; CAR CRUISE-IN, LIVE MUSIC, FOOD TRUCKS AND VENDORS, GAMES, ACTIVITIES, AND LOCAL BUSINESSES OPEN LATE WITH LOTS OF FALL DEALS!

Recommended for you