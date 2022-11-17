THE TENNESSEE HISTORICAL COMMISSION, THE STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE, HAS ANNOUNCED 35 FEDERAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION FUND (HPF) GRANTS TOTALING NEARLY $900,000 AWARDED FOR VARIOUS HISTORIC PRESERVATION AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL PROJECTS THROUGHOUT THE STATE. THE GRANTS ARE AWARDED ANNUALLY FOR PROJECTS THAT SUPPORT THE PRESERVATION OF HISTORIC AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESOURCES. AMONG THE PROJECTS INCLUDE $14,400 TO MAURY COUNTY FOR RESTORATION OF THE MAURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE MASONRY, $21,090 TO THE CITY OF COLLINWOOD TO FUND THE RESTORATION OF THE NATIONAL REGISTER-LISTED COLLINWOOD DEPOT, $15,000 TO THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IN MAURY COUNTY TO FUND THE UPDATING OF DESIGN GUIDELINES, DOWNTOWN SURVEY, AND NATIONAL REGISTER NOMINATIONS, $12,000 TO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TO UPDATE DESIGN GUIDELINES, FOR A DOWNTOWN SURVEY AND NATIONAL REGISTER NOMINATION, AND $25,000 TO GILES COUNTY LAND TRUST FOR TENNESSEE TO FUND STABILIZATION OF THE NATIONAL REGISTER-LISTED MATT GARDNER HOMESTEAD MUSEUM. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TNHISTORICALCOMMISSION.ORG.
Latest News
- Community Rural Food Delivery of Giles County Food Distribution
- Lawrence County Commission to Meet in Regular Session
- Lawrence County Investigates Thefts
- Historic Preservation Fund Grants Awarded
- Secretary of State Tre Hargett Visits Lawrence and Giles Counties
- Lawrence County Board of Education to Meet in Regular Session December 1st
- Shirley Mae Ellis Krick Gobell
- Gordon Eric Miller
Currently in Lawrenceburg
33°
Partly Cloudy
42° / 24°
8 PM
31°
9 PM
30°
10 PM
28°
11 PM
26°
12 AM
25°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP to conduct roadside checkpoints over holiday
- Summertown Man Faces Drug Charges
- One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
- Colbert County Woman Succumbs to Injuries
- Florence Police Alerting Public of Scam
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Lewis County sales tax rate takes effect
- Ashley Nicole Graves
- THP to hold checkpoints in Lewis and Bedford counties
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.