NEWS

THE TENNESSEE HISTORICAL COMMISSION, THE STATE HISTORIC PRESERVATION OFFICE, HAS ANNOUNCED 35 FEDERAL HISTORIC PRESERVATION FUND (HPF) GRANTS TOTALING NEARLY $900,000 AWARDED FOR VARIOUS HISTORIC PRESERVATION AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL PROJECTS THROUGHOUT THE STATE. THE GRANTS ARE AWARDED ANNUALLY FOR PROJECTS THAT SUPPORT THE PRESERVATION OF HISTORIC AND ARCHAEOLOGICAL RESOURCES.  AMONG THE PROJECTS INCLUDE $14,400 TO MAURY COUNTY FOR RESTORATION OF THE MAURY COUNTY COURTHOUSE MASONRY, $21,090 TO THE CITY OF COLLINWOOD TO FUND THE RESTORATION OF THE NATIONAL REGISTER-LISTED COLLINWOOD DEPOT, $15,000 TO THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IN MAURY COUNTY TO FUND THE UPDATING OF DESIGN GUIDELINES, DOWNTOWN SURVEY, AND NATIONAL REGISTER NOMINATIONS, $12,000 TO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TO UPDATE DESIGN GUIDELINES, FOR A DOWNTOWN SURVEY AND NATIONAL REGISTER NOMINATION, AND $25,000 TO GILES COUNTY LAND TRUST FOR TENNESSEE TO FUND STABILIZATION OF THE NATIONAL REGISTER-LISTED MATT GARDNER HOMESTEAD MUSEUM. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TNHISTORICALCOMMISSION.ORG.

Recommended for you