THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY 43 GRANTS TOTALING OVER $203 MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE STATE’S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUND, PART OF WHICH T-DEC IS ADMINISTERING IN THE FORM OF DRINKING WATER, WASTEWATER, AND STORMWATER INFRASTRUCTURE GRANTS. OF THE 43 GRANTS, 14 ARE COLLABORATIVE GRANTS WITH INVOLVE MULTIPLE ENTITIES AND 29 ARE NON-COLLABORATIVE GRANTS. ALL GRANTS AWARDED REPRESENT 132 INDIVIDUAL DRINKING WATER, WASTEWATER, AND/OR STORMWATER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT(S). THE CITY OF HOHENWALD RECEIVED ONE OF THE GRANTS IN THE AMOUNT OF 4,332,532 DOLLARS. THE CITY OF HOHENWALD WILL BE COLLABORATING WITH LEWIS COUNTY WHERE THE FUNDS WILL BE USED TO DEVELOP A COMPREHENSIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT PLAN AND TO MAKE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE WASTEWATER SYSTEM. HOHENWALD’S WASTEWATER PROJECTS WILL INVOLVE THE DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A CORRECTIVE ACTION PLAN, WHICH INCLUDES THE INSTALLATION OF A CCTV PROGRAM FOR MONITORING AND A CONDITION ASSESSMENT OF SYSTEM FACILITIES. SOME AREA MUNICIPALITIES RECEIVING NON-COLLABORATIVE GRANTS INCLUDE THE CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE IN THE AMOUNT OF 1,470,191 DOLLARS AND THE CITY OF LYNNVILLE IN THE AMOUNT OF 581,400 DOLLARS. THE CITY OF SPRING HILL WAS AWARDED 2,369,085 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.
Hohenwald Receives One of 43 Grants for Wastewater System Infrastructure
Latest News
- Michael James Lugert
- Fish Fry @ New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church - 4/22
- 15th Annual Weathers Family Bluegrass and Gospel Concert - 4/22
- Henryville Cemetery Fundraiser - 4/22
- Singing at Crockett Theatre - 4/10
- Molding Christian Ministries God's Promises - 4/9
- First Annual Crawfish Valley Crawfish Boil - 4/15
- Henryville Community Club Meeting - 4/3
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Currently in Lawrenceburg
72°
Mostly Cloudy
72° / 60°
4 PM
72°
5 PM
72°
6 PM
72°
7 PM
73°
8 PM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- Checkpoints planned in Maury and Giles counties
- Lawrenceburg Man Arrested for Sexual Exploitation of a Minor
- Murder Investigation Underway in Lawrence County
- LCSO Responds to Possible Overdose
- Tornadoes confirmed in Florence and Fayetteville
- Addyson "Addy" Shrader
- Lincoln County hospital sustains storm damage
- Ted Dwayne Watkins
- Strong Storms Leave Damage in North Alabama
- Vacant Giles County commission seat to be filled
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.