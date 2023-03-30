NEWS

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY 43 GRANTS TOTALING OVER $203 MILLION DOLLARS FROM THE STATE’S AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN FUND, PART OF WHICH T-DEC IS ADMINISTERING IN THE FORM OF DRINKING WATER, WASTEWATER, AND STORMWATER INFRASTRUCTURE GRANTS. OF THE 43 GRANTS, 14 ARE COLLABORATIVE GRANTS WITH INVOLVE MULTIPLE ENTITIES AND 29 ARE NON-COLLABORATIVE GRANTS. ALL GRANTS AWARDED REPRESENT 132 INDIVIDUAL DRINKING WATER, WASTEWATER, AND/OR STORMWATER INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT(S).  THE CITY OF HOHENWALD RECEIVED ONE OF THE GRANTS IN THE AMOUNT OF 4,332,532 DOLLARS. THE CITY OF HOHENWALD WILL BE COLLABORATING WITH LEWIS COUNTY WHERE THE FUNDS WILL BE USED TO DEVELOP A COMPREHENSIVE ASSET MANAGEMENT PLAN AND TO MAKE IMPROVEMENTS TO THE WASTEWATER SYSTEM. HOHENWALD’S WASTEWATER PROJECTS WILL INVOLVE THE DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF A CORRECTIVE ACTION PLAN, WHICH INCLUDES THE INSTALLATION OF A CCTV PROGRAM FOR MONITORING AND A CONDITION ASSESSMENT OF SYSTEM FACILITIES. SOME AREA MUNICIPALITIES RECEIVING NON-COLLABORATIVE GRANTS INCLUDE THE CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE IN THE AMOUNT OF 1,470,191 DOLLARS AND THE CITY OF LYNNVILLE IN THE AMOUNT OF 581,400 DOLLARS. THE CITY OF SPRING HILL WAS AWARDED 2,369,085 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN.GOV.

