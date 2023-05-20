A HOME INVASION IS UNDER INVESTIGATION IN WEST LAWRENCE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, A HOME INVASION OCCURRED EARLY SATURDAY MORNING ON HIGHWAY 64, WEST OF LAWRENCEBURG. OFFICIALS SAID ONE PERSON SUSTAINED A GUNSHOT WOUND DURING THE INCIDENT. THAT PERSON WAS TRANSPORTED FOR MEDICAL TREATMENT AS A RESULT. ACCORDING TO THE SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT, DETECTIVES HAVE PERSONS OF INTEREST IN THE MATTER, WHICH REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
