NEWS

A HOMELESS MAN WAS ARRESTED ON MONDAY IN FLORENCE AND FACES 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND 2ND DEGREE ASSAULT CHARGES. MAROLAND HASKINS IS ACCUSED OF STRIKING ANOTHER HOMELESS MALE IN A WHEELCHAIR ON JANUARY 10TH ON NORTH COURT STREET. THE MALE FELL TO THE GROUND AND HASKINS ALLEGEDLY PULLED THE MALE’S SHOE OFF AND PANTS WHICH CONTAINED MONEY AND FELD THE AREA. THE VICTIME WAS TREATED AT NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR HIS INJURIES. HASKIS IS BEING HELD ON A $62,500 BOND AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.

