A HOMELESS MAN WAS ARRESTED ON MONDAY IN FLORENCE AND FACES 1ST DEGREE ROBBERY AND 2ND DEGREE ASSAULT CHARGES. MAROLAND HASKINS IS ACCUSED OF STRIKING ANOTHER HOMELESS MALE IN A WHEELCHAIR ON JANUARY 10TH ON NORTH COURT STREET. THE MALE FELL TO THE GROUND AND HASKINS ALLEGEDLY PULLED THE MALE’S SHOE OFF AND PANTS WHICH CONTAINED MONEY AND FELD THE AREA. THE VICTIME WAS TREATED AT NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR HIS INJURIES. HASKIS IS BEING HELD ON A $62,500 BOND AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...THE EARLIER WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to a quarter of an inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
