A DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. ON THURSDAY NIGHT AT APPROXIMATELY 9:15, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A SHOOTING AT 214 HOLT AVENUE. UPON ARRIVAL OFFICERS LOCATED DARRIOUS MARQUA SMITH WAS LOCATED WOUNDED. SMITH WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE WAS PRNOUNCED DECEASED. HIS DEATH HAS BEEN RULED A HOMICIDE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-760-6583.
