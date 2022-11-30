NEWS

HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN WILL BE PRESENT A UNIQUE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS EVENT STARTING DECEMBER 6TH. “CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN” WILL FEATURE UP TO 100 LIGHTED, DECORATED CHRISTMAS TREES PLACED ALONG A WALKING PATH FOR VISITORS TO ENJOY. PROCEEDS FROM ADMISSION AND TREE SPONSORSHIPS SUPPORT THE GARDEN’S OPERATION. FULL DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT HOPEBOTANICALGARDEN.ORG. “CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN” WILL BE OPEN TO VISITORS FROM 5 TO 8 P.M. DECEMBER 6 THROUGH JANUARY 2.  ADMISSION WILL BE $3 FOR EVERYONE OVER AGE 3.

