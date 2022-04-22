AFTER A FIVE-YEAR JOURNEY, THE HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN OFFICIALLY OPENED TO THE PUBLIC TODAY. THE RIBBON CUTTING TOOK PLACE IN CONJUCTION WITH EARTH DAY AND THE GARDEN STAFF IS EAGER FOR THE PUBLIC TO VISIT THIS MAGNIFICENT GARDEN AND GUIDED TOURS ARE AVIALABLE. THE HOPE BOTANCIAL GARDEN IS A 501 C 3 NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION THAT SITS ON FOUR ACRES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND FEATURES 7 GARDENS INCLUDING ONE OF THE NATIONS LARGEST MAZE GARDENS. IT IS LOCATED AT 16 FORD ROAD IN LEOMA. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN DOT ORG.

