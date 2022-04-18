NEWS

HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN WILL OFFICIALLYOPEN TO THE PUBLIC ON FRIDAY. A RIBBON CUTTING CEROMONY, HOSTED BY THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, WILL COMMENCE ON EARTH DAY AT 9 ON THE GARDEN GROUND LOCATED AT 16 FORD ROAD IN LEAOMA.  THE GARDEN STAFF WILL BE ON HAND TO PROVIDE INFORMATION AND GUIDED TOURS THROUGHOUT THE DAY. THE HOPE BOTANCIAL GARDEN IS A 501 C 3 NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATION THAT SITS ON FOUR ACRES IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND FEATURES 7 GARDENS INCLUDING ONE OF THE NATIONS LARGEST MAZE GARDENS. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN DOT ORG.

Recommended for you