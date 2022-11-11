LAWRENCE COUNTY BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, CLUBS, AND INDIVIDUALS CAN SIGN UP NOW TO HELP CREATE A UNIQUE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS EVENT AT HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN. “CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN” WILL FEATURE UP TO 100 LIGHTED, DECORATED CHRISTMAS TREES PLACED ALONG A WALKING PATH FOR VISITORS TO ENJOY. PROCEEDS FROM ADMISSION AND TREE SPONSORSHIPS SUPPORT THE GARDEN’S OPERATION. SPONSORSHIPS ARE AVAILABLE NOW FOR LIVE, CUT TREES RANGING IN HEIGHT UP TO SEVEN FEET TALL. SPONSORS WILL PLACE WEATHERPROOF LIGHTS AND DECORATIONS ON THEIR TREE, AND IT WILL BE IDENTIFIED WITH A SIGN BEARING THEIR NAME AND/OR LOGO. BUSINESS SPONSORSHIPS ARE $250 EACH, FOR ALL OTHERS, $175. FULL DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT HOPEBOTANICALGARDEN.ORG. CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN WILL BE OPEN TO VISITORS FROM 5 TO 8 P.M. DECEMBER 6 THROUGH JANUARY 2. ADMISSION WILL BE $3 FOR EVERYONE OVER AGE 3.
Latest News
- Hope Botanical Garden Seeking Sponsors for Christmas Event
- Fall River Road Utility District Meeting
- Lawrence County Historical Society Scheduled to Meet
- Quilts for Veterans
- 26th Annual Santa for Seniors Christmas Drive
- Lawrenceburg City Council Meeting
- CSCC Reconnect Information Sessions
- SUD Board of Commissioners Meeting
Currently in Lawrenceburg
53°
Cloudy
71° / 53°
12 AM
52°
1 AM
50°
2 AM
48°
3 AM
45°
4 AM
44°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- Columbia Parks and Recreation earns award
- I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
- November 8th Local Election Results (Unofficial)
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.