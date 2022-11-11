NEWS

LAWRENCE COUNTY BUSINESSES, SCHOOLS, CHURCHES, CLUBS, AND INDIVIDUALS CAN SIGN UP NOW TO HELP CREATE A UNIQUE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS EVENT AT HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN. “CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN” WILL FEATURE UP TO 100 LIGHTED, DECORATED CHRISTMAS TREES PLACED ALONG A WALKING PATH FOR VISITORS TO ENJOY. PROCEEDS FROM ADMISSION AND TREE SPONSORSHIPS SUPPORT THE GARDEN’S OPERATION. SPONSORSHIPS ARE AVAILABLE NOW FOR LIVE, CUT TREES RANGING IN HEIGHT UP TO SEVEN FEET TALL. SPONSORS WILL PLACE WEATHERPROOF LIGHTS AND DECORATIONS ON THEIR TREE, AND IT WILL BE IDENTIFIED WITH A SIGN BEARING THEIR NAME AND/OR LOGO. BUSINESS SPONSORSHIPS ARE $250 EACH, FOR ALL OTHERS, $175. FULL DETAILS ARE AVAILABLE AT HOPEBOTANICALGARDEN.ORG. CHRISTMAS IN THE GARDEN WILL BE OPEN TO VISITORS FROM 5 TO 8 P.M. DECEMBER 6 THROUGH JANUARY 2.  ADMISSION WILL BE $3 FOR EVERYONE OVER AGE 3.

