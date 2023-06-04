NEWS

STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY RECENTLY HELPED SECURE OVER $220 MILLION IN STATE FUNDING TO DIRECTLY BENEFIT SENATE DISTRICT 26. THE APPROPRIATED FUNDS ARE PART OF A $56.2 BILLION BUDGET PASSED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DURING THE 2023 LEGISLATIVE SESSION. OTHER PRIORITIES IN THE BUDGET INCLUDED EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN FAMILIES, BOLSTER SCHOOL SAFETY, IMPROVE EDUCATION, CREATE NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND MODERNIZE TRANSPORTATION. AMONG THE STATE APPROPRIATIONS GOINT TO STATE DISTRICT 26 - 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS WILL BE GOING TO THE HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN IN LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT.

