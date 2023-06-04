STATE SENATOR PAGE WALLEY RECENTLY HELPED SECURE OVER $220 MILLION IN STATE FUNDING TO DIRECTLY BENEFIT SENATE DISTRICT 26. THE APPROPRIATED FUNDS ARE PART OF A $56.2 BILLION BUDGET PASSED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY DURING THE 2023 LEGISLATIVE SESSION. OTHER PRIORITIES IN THE BUDGET INCLUDED EFFORTS TO STRENGTHEN FAMILIES, BOLSTER SCHOOL SAFETY, IMPROVE EDUCATION, CREATE NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND MODERNIZE TRANSPORTATION. AMONG THE STATE APPROPRIATIONS GOINT TO STATE DISTRICT 26 - 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS WILL BE GOING TO THE HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN IN LAWRENCE COUNTY FOR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following county, Lawrence. * WHEN...Until 1215 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 909 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lawrenceburg and Leoma. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&
