THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT IF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION MOBILE HOUSEHOLD HAZORDOUS WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE WILL BE IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPT. 10 8AM-NOON. TENNESSEANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE -INCLUDING FLUIDS, PESTISIDES, RECHARGABLE BATTERIES AND MORE TO MARSHALL COUNTY SOLID WASTE, 611 HAWKINS DR. LEWISBURG. A PERSON DOES NOT NEED TO LIVE IN THE COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE. Contact Nolan Bone at 931-374-2908 or visit tn.gov for more information.
Latest News
- Tammie Elaine Norwood
- Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Senior Olympics
- McFarland Park Peir Closure
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Household Hazardous Waste Collection Marshall County
- Giles County Community Rural Food Delivery
- New Rotary Playground Opens to Public Thursday
- Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Mostly Cloudy
82° / 68°
2 AM
69°
3 AM
69°
4 AM
68°
5 AM
67°
6 AM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- Colbert County Man Arrested on Drug Charges and Child Endangerment Charges
- Middle Tennessee District Fair Office Opens This Week!
- Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
- Pulaski Police Warn Residence of Criminal Activity
- Giles County Sheriff's Office Continues to Seek Wanted Person
- THP Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Hickman County
- Lawrence County Man Arrested Over the Weekend
- Giles County Sheriff's Department Seeks Subject Who Fled on Foot
- Distribution of USDA Commodities Scheduled for Maury County
- Jason John Casteel
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.