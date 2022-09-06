State of Tennessee

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT IF ENVIRONMENT AND CONSERVATION MOBILE HOUSEHOLD HAZORDOUS WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE WILL BE IN MARSHALL COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPT. 10 8AM-NOON. TENNESSEANS ARE ENCOURAGED TO BRING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE -INCLUDING FLUIDS, PESTISIDES, RECHARGABLE BATTERIES AND MORE TO MARSHALL COUNTY SOLID WASTE, 611 HAWKINS DR. LEWISBURG. A PERSON DOES NOT NEED TO LIVE IN THE COUNTY TO PARTICIPATE. Contact Nolan Bone at 931-374-2908 or visit tn.gov for more information. 

