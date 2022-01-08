NEWS

FOLLOWING A SHOOTING FRIDAY NIGHT AT A MADISON COUNTY, AL APARTMENT COMPLEX, A HUNTSVILLE POLICE OFFICER IS NOW FACING CHARGES OF CAPITAL MURDER. MEDIA SOURCES INDICATE THAT THE SHOOTING OCCURRED AROUND 10 O’CLOCK ON FRIDAY NIGHT WHERE HPD OFFICER DAVID MCCORY WAS OFF DUTY WHEN HE CALLED IN TO DISPATCH OF SHOTS BEING FIRED. AFTER LAW ENFORCEMENT ARRIVED, A WOMAN WAS FOUND DEAD WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND. OFFICER MCCORY HAS BEEN PLACED ON ADMINNISTRATIVE LEAVE AS THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.

