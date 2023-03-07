AN INVESTIGATING IS UNDERWAY IN WAYNE FOLLOWING AN IN-CUSTODY DEATH THAT OCCURRED THE EVENING OF MARCH 3RD AT THE WAYNE COUNTY JAIL/ WORKHOUSE. THE INCIDENT WAS REPORTED TO THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE BY WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF SHANE FISHER. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
Latest News
- Lawrence County Historical Society to Meet
- In Custody Death Investigation Underway
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Investigation Underway in Florence of In Custody Death Following Medical Event
- UT Southern Welcomes Apollo5
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Gerald Wayne Murphy Sr.
- Sacred Heart Lenten Fish Fry - 3/31
Currently in Lawrenceburg
51°
Mostly Cloudy
68° / 51°
12 AM
50°
1 AM
49°
2 AM
47°
3 AM
46°
4 AM
45°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Leoma Man Arrested for Public Intox
- Updated List of Delinquent Taxpayers in Lawrence County
- Straight Line Wind Damage in Lawrence County
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Dustin Randal Pettus
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.