Lee Frazier Building Dedication at Rotary Park

A BUILDING AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK WAS DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF LEE FRAZIER ON FRIDAY.  ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, LEE WAS THE ROTARY PARK CARETAKER AND LEADER OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR GROUNDS CREW FOR OVER TWENTY-FIVE YEARS.  HE PASSED AWAY IN FEBRUARY OF THIS YEAR. A COMMEMORATIVE PLAQUE WAS UNVEILED AT “THE HUT” WHICH IS AN AUXILIARY BUILDING AT ROTARY PARK THAT SERVES AS THE BASE OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FAIR GROUNDS CREW. 

Recommended for you