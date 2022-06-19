A BUILDING AT LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY PARK WAS DEDICATED TO THE MEMORY OF LEE FRAZIER ON FRIDAY. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, LEE WAS THE ROTARY PARK CARETAKER AND LEADER OF THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR GROUNDS CREW FOR OVER TWENTY-FIVE YEARS. HE PASSED AWAY IN FEBRUARY OF THIS YEAR. A COMMEMORATIVE PLAQUE WAS UNVEILED AT “THE HUT” WHICH IS AN AUXILIARY BUILDING AT ROTARY PARK THAT SERVES AS THE BASE OF OPERATIONS FOR THE FAIR GROUNDS CREW.
In Memory of Lee Frazier: Building Dedication at Lawrenceburg Rotary Park
