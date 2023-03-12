NEWS

THE INDUSTRIAL BOARD OF THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING AND SPECIAL MEETING ON MARCH 14. THE MEEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE COMMISSION MEETING ROOM LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE BOARD WILL CONSIDER ADOPTING A RESOLUTION TO APPROVE A LEASE WITH GOBBLE PROPERTIES, A TENNESSEE PARTNERSHIP, AND A PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAX AGREEMENT PROVIDING THE COMPANY WITH 60 PERCENT ABATEMENT OF THE AD VALOREM TAXES FOR A FOUR-YEAR PERIOD WITH RESPECT TO PROPERTY AND IMPROVEMENTS TO BE CONSTRUCTED AT 1909 LIBERTY AVENUE. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.

