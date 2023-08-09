NEWS

A MEETING OF THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD OF THE CITY OF PULASKI AND GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE WILL BE HELD AT 8:00AM THURSDAY, AUGUST 17TH, 2023 AT PULASKI CITY HALL. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING ITEMS, APPROVE PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES, THE FINANCIAL REPORT, TO ELECT OFFICERS, REVIEW THE SITE DEVELOPMENT GRANT, THE FISCAL YEAR 21/22 AUDIT, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS.

