A MEETING OF THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT BOARD OF THE CITY OF PULASKI AND GILES COUNTY, TENNESSEE WILL BE HELD AT 8:00AM THURSDAY, AUGUST 17TH, 2023 AT PULASKI CITY HALL. THE PURPOSE OF THE MEETING IS TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING ITEMS, APPROVE PREVIOUS MEETING MINUTES, THE FINANCIAL REPORT, TO ELECT OFFICERS, REVIEW THE SITE DEVELOPMENT GRANT, THE FISCAL YEAR 21/22 AUDIT, AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS.
Latest News
- Bonnie Elaine Medley
- Wendell Kay Garner
- Lawrence County Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition Overdose Awareness and Response Night
- Industrial Development Board in Giles County to Meet
- Lawrence County's Public Records Commission to Meet
- Marshall County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Truck
- TN Governor Bill Lee Issues Proclamation
- Annual Crossroads of Dixie
Currently in Lawrenceburg
69°
Rain
80° / 67°
5 AM
69°
6 AM
69°
7 AM
69°
8 AM
70°
9 AM
71°
Most Popular
Articles
- THP Roadside Safety Checkpoints Announced
- TN Governor Bill Lee Issues Proclamation
- Traffic Stop Leads to Seizure of Drugs, Cash and a Handgun in Lawrence County
- Vehicle Wrecks After Evading from Law Enforcement
- Road Closure in Spring Hill
- Lauderdale County Drug Task Force Executes Search Warrant - Arrests Made
- Missing Angus in Lawrence County
- Early Morning Motor Vehicle Accident in Lawrence County
- Killen Municipal Court Issues Active Warrant List
- Rex Eells
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.