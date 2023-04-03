THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL SUSPEND ALL INTERSTATE CONSTRUCTION WORK ON EASTER WEEKEND IN ANTICIPATION OF INCREASED HOLIDAY TRAVEL. TDOT CREWS AND CONTRACTORS WILL STOP ALL ROAD CONSTRUCTION WORK THAT REQUIRES LANE CLOSURES BEGINNING THURSDAY, APRIL 6 AT 6:00 P.M. THROUGH MONDAY, APRIL 10 AT 6:00 A.M. THIS WILL PROVIDE MAXIMUM ROADWAY CAPACITY TO MOTORISTS EXPECTED TO TRAVEL ACROSS THE STATE THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND.
