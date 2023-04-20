GILES COUNTY SHERIFF'S INVESTIGATORS ALONG WITH STATE AND FEDERAL PARTNERS ARE CONTINUING TO SEEK THE PUBLIC'S HELP WITH INFORMATION SURROUNDING HIS DEATH OF JAMES GRIMES WHO WAS MURDERED AT HIS HOME OFF BUFORD STATION ROAD IN LYNNVILLE IN APRIL 2021. THE REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE ARREST AND CONVICTION OF THE PERSON OR PERSONS RESPONSIBLE IS ONE MILLION DOLLARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT.
