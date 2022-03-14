THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES IN THE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING FROM OVER THE WEEKEND IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. ACCORDING TO THE TIMES DAILY, DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO A PROPERTY ON COUNTY ROAD 126 NEAR WATERLOO ON SATURDAY AROUND NOON. A WOMAN AT THE RESIDENCE REPORTEDLY CALLED 911 ADVISING SHE WAS BEING ABUSED BY HER CAREGIVER, PAUL ANTHONY HARDIMAN. UPON ARRIVAL, HARDIMAN WAS ARMED WITH A RIFLE. HARIDMAN WAS SHOT AND KILLED AFTER DRAWING HIS GUN ON ONE OF THE DEPUTIES INSIDE THE HOME. HARDIMAN’S BODY WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF FORENSIC SCIENCES IN HUNTSVILLE AND INVESTIGATORS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE CALLED TO THE SCENE TO INVESTIGATE. TWO DEPUTIES HAVE BEEN PLACED ON ADMINSTRATIVE LEAVE PENDING THE OUTCOME OF THE INVESTIGATION. ACCORDING TO LAUDERDALE COUNTY SHERIFF RICK SINGLETON, HARDIMAN HAD AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FOR FAILURE TO ABIDE BY COMMUNITY CORRECTIONS IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TN.
Investigation Continues in Officer Involved Shooting in Lauderdale County
