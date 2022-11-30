NEWS

AN INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING AFTER A THREAT WAS MADE ON TUESDAY BY STUDENTS AT THE LEWIS COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL TO DO HARM TO OTHERS. LEWIS COUTY SCHOOL ADMINISTRATION TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIA TO ADVISE THEY ALONG WITH LEWIS COUNTY SROS HAVE THOROUGHLY INVESTIGATED THE SITUATION AND HAVE INTERVENED. THERE IS NO THREAT PRESENT AT THIS TIME.

