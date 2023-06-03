The Giles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the tragic drowning death of a 14 month old child. The incident occurred last evening and the investigation is ongoing. No other details are available at this time.
Investigation Ongoing in Giles County Following Tragic Drowning
