ON SATURDAY NIGHT, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO A CALL OF A DISORDERLY PERSON ON COURT STREET IN DOWNTOWN FLORENCE JUST BEFORE 10 PM. THE INDIVIDUAL WAS LOCATED AND ULTIMATELY ARRESTED BY FLORENCE POLICE OFFICERS. SUBSEQUENTLY, HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER LESS THAN A MILE AWAY WHERE DURING THE BOOKING PROCESS, OFFICERS AND JAIL STAFF BELIEVED THE MALE BEGAN HAVING A MEDICAL EPISODE OF SOME TYPE. AN AMBULANCE WAS CALLED AND EMS PERSONNEL ATTEMPTED TO PROVIDE CARE AROUND 10:30 PM HOWEVER, DUE TO THE SUBJECT BEING PHYSICALLY UNCOOPERATIVE, EMS STAFF WERE UNABLE AND THE INDIVIDUAL WAS THEN TRANSPORTED BY POLICE CAR FROM THE DETENTION CENTER TO THE EMERGENCY ROOM AT NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER FOR TREATMENT. UPON ARRIVAL, THE MALE WALKED IN ON HIS OWN ESCORTED BY OFFICERS. HIS UNCOOPERATIVE BEHAVIOR CONTINUED AND HE BEGAN RECEIVING MEDICAL TREATMENT IMMEDIATELY. IT WAS LATER REPORTED THAT MALE PASSED AWAY L HE WAS PRONOUNCED DECEASED AT 1:30AM. SINCE THE INDIVIDUAL WAS THE CUSTODY OF THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT THE TIME, THEY HAVE ASKED THE ALABAMA LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY TO CONDUCT A FORMAL DEATH INVESTIGATION INTO THIS MEDICAL EVENT.
Investigation Underway in Florence of In Custody Death Following Medical Event
