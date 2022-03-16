AN UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDER WAY AFTER A FEMALE WAS FOUND DECEASED TUESDAY IN HER HOME IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE PROPERTY ON CARROLL AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG AND IT APPEARED THE DEATH HAD OCCURRED DAYS PRIOR. LAWRENCEBURG POLICE CHIEF TERRY BEECHAM ADVISED LAW ENFORCEMENT HAD RESPONDED TO THE LOCATION ON MARCH 2ND TO DO A WELFARE CHECK AT WHICH TIME THE INDIVIDUAL WAS OK. IT IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME WHEN THE LAST CONTACT WAS MADE WITH THE WOMAN. THE BODY HAS BEEN SENT FOR AN AUTOPSY.
featured
Investigation Underway in Lawrence County Surrounding Death
-
- Updated
Latest News
- Fairview Cemetery Perpetual Care Meeting - 3/18 @ 6
- Spring Hill Police Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subject
- Lawrence County Genealogical Society to Meet Saturday
- Swamp John's - Bodenham Community Club - 3/24
- Lawrenceburg Board of Utilities Scheduled to Meet March 24th
- AAA Activates "Tow to Go" for St. Patrick's Day
- Peggy Jean Fleming
- Lewis County Government Seeking Bids
Currently in Lawrenceburg
62°
Cloudy
62° / 52°
6 PM
62°
7 PM
59°
8 PM
57°
9 PM
56°
10 PM
55°
Most Popular
Articles
- One Person Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Lawrence County
- Updated Information Surrounding Death of 3-Year-Old Elkton Minor
- Updated Cases of Covid in Tennessee
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoints on Friday
- Colbert County Resident Arrested in Florence on Trafficking Stolen Identities
- Two Arrested Following Shots Fired Call in Florence
- Death Investigation Underway in Giles County
- Body Discovered at David Crockett State Park
- School Related Incidents in Maury County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Stats for February
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.