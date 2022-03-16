NEWS

AN UNATTENDED DEATH INVESTIGATION IS UNDER WAY AFTER A FEMALE WAS FOUND DECEASED TUESDAY IN HER HOME IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE PROPERTY ON CARROLL AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG AND IT APPEARED THE DEATH HAD OCCURRED DAYS PRIOR. LAWRENCEBURG POLICE CHIEF TERRY BEECHAM ADVISED LAW ENFORCEMENT HAD RESPONDED TO THE LOCATION ON MARCH 2ND TO DO A WELFARE CHECK AT WHICH TIME THE INDIVIDUAL WAS OK. IT IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME WHEN THE LAST CONTACT WAS MADE WITH THE WOMAN. THE BODY HAS BEEN SENT FOR AN AUTOPSY.

