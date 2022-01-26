BREAKING NEWS

 AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN MAURY COUNTY FOLLOWING A FATAL CRASH AT MT. PLEASANT HIGH SCHOOL. OFFICIALS WITH THE SCHOOL DISTRICT ADVISE THEY ARE WORKING WITH LOCAL OFFICALS IN THE INVESTIGATION AND ONE PERSON HAS BEEN LIF FLIGHTED TO VANDERBILT MEDICAL CENTER. THE IINCIDENT IS BEING INVESTIGATED BY THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL.

