THE CITY OF COLUMBIA IS GETTING SET TO WELCOME VISITORS FOR THE ANNUAL MULE DAY CELEBRATION. THE MAURY COUNTY PARK ON LION PARKWAY IS HOME BASE FOR MULE DAY FESTIVITIES. THE MULE DAY WAGON TRAIN IS DUE TO ARRIVE AT THE PARK WEDNESDAY. STARTING THURSDAY, THE PARK WILL HOST A SERIES OF EVENTS, INCLUDING AN ARTS AND CRAFTS SHOW, LIVE MUSIC AND COMPETITIONS. THE ANNUAL MULE DAY PARADE WILL MAKE ITS WAY THROUGH DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA SATURDAY STARTING AT 11 AM. THIS YEAR’S GRAND MARSHAL IS HISTORIAN AND TV PERSONALITY MIKE WOLFE. MULE DAY IS A TRADITION THAT DATES BACK TO THE 1840S. SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS AT https://muleday.com
