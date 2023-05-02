THE JACK KELTNER MEMORIAL HORSE SHOW WILL BE MAY 13TH AT 5 AT THE SUMMERTOWN SADDLE AND BRIDLE CLUB. GATE ADMISSION IS 2 DOLLARS PER PERSON INCLUDING TRAINERS AND RIDERS. AGES 2 AND UNDER IS FREE. ENTRY FEE IS 3 DOLLARS PER PERSON. PER CLASS IS 3 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-964-3111 OR 931-244-0670.

