NEWS

GOSPEL MUSIC LOVERS WILL CONVERGE ON LAWRENCEBURG JULY 26TH THRU JULY 29TH FOR THE 2023 JAMES D-VAUGHN SOUTHERN GOSPEL MUSIC FESTIVAL. THE EVENT WILL ONCE AGAIN BE HELD AT THE HISTORIC CROCKETT THEATER IN DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG. ALL FEATURED CONCERTS WILL BE BEGIN AT 7 NIGHTLY AND AT 2 ON SATURDAY WITH A FREE MATINEE PERFORMANCES THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AT 1. HOST QUARTET AND THE KELLYS OF LAWRENCEBURG WILL PERFORM EVERY NIGHT.  TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE ONLINE AT ETIX.COM.

