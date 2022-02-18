NEWS

JJ BRINDLEY HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR OF PULASKI. BRINDLEY IS THE DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR BRINDLEY CONSTRUCTION. BRINDLEY MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT DURING A RADIO INTERVIEW THIS MORNING AND ADVISED WITHIN THE LAST FIVE YEARS HE’S GROWN IN HIS FAITH AND HAS FELT A DEEP CALL TO SERVE. BRINDLEY’S ANNOUNCEMENT COMES JUST DAYS AFTER CURRENT PULASKI CITY MAYOR PAT FORD ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION.

Recommended for you