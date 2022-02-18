JJ BRINDLEY HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR MAYOR OF PULASKI. BRINDLEY IS THE DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT FOR BRINDLEY CONSTRUCTION. BRINDLEY MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT DURING A RADIO INTERVIEW THIS MORNING AND ADVISED WITHIN THE LAST FIVE YEARS HE’S GROWN IN HIS FAITH AND HAS FELT A DEEP CALL TO SERVE. BRINDLEY’S ANNOUNCEMENT COMES JUST DAYS AFTER CURRENT PULASKI CITY MAYOR PAT FORD ANNOUNCED THAT HE WILL NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION.
Latest News
- Melba Martin Webb
- Donna Faye Rittenberry
- Legislative Update from Senator Joey Hensley, MD
- Man Sleeping In Dumpster Gets Picked Up By Sanitation Truck
- Lawrenceburg City Offices Closed Monday for Holiday
- Loretto City Offices Closed Monday in Observance of Presidents' Day Holiday
- Gas Leak Causes Mobile Home Fire in Maury County
- Columbia Police Continue to seek Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
Currently in Lawrenceburg
37°
Clear
41° / 29°
7 PM
34°
8 PM
32°
9 PM
31°
10 PM
29°
11 PM
28°
Most Popular
Articles
- Search Warrant Results in Drug Arrests
- Columbia Police Department Seeking the Public's Help in Locating Missing Juvenile
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive TR Williams - Remembering County Commissioner Jim Modlin
- Updated Cases of COVID in Tennessee
- Dump Truck Rollover in Lawrence County
- Mark Wayne Hughes, Sr.
- Two Lawrence County Deputies Indicted on Charges in Giles County
- Jerry Wayne Moore
- From the Desk of Lawrence County Executive Council TR Williams - Summertown Fire Chief
- Louis Fuqua, Jr
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.