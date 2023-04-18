NEWS

THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BE HAVING A MULTI EMPLOYER HIRING EVENT TODAY FROM 1 TO 3 IN THE FRONT PARKING LOT OF THE LAWRENCEBURG JOB CENTER LOCATED AT 700 MAHR AVENUE. AMONG THE EMPLOYERS HIRING INCLUDE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE REGIONAL HEALTH SYSTEM, PRECISION LASER, RESOURCE MFG, CABINETS TO GO, MAURY REGIONAL HEALTH, THE US POSTAL SERVICE, NHC SCHOOL, TFT AND AT HOME HEALTH CARE.  THE FIRST 100 JOB SEEK WITH BE TREATED TO A FREE HOT DOG LUNCH.

Recommended for you