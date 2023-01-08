Jobs

THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL BEGIN OFFERING FREE WORKSHOPS TO JOB SEEKERS. WORKSHOPS BEGIN THURSDAY, JANUARY 19, AND WILL BE HELD EVERY THURSDAY FROM 10 UNTIL 11 A.M. THE WORKSHOPS WILL BE HELD IN THE AMERICAN JOB CENTER OFFICE ON MAHR AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

Recommended for you