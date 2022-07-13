A JOINT MEETING OF THE COUNTY COMMISSION'S FACILITIES/PUBLIC SAFETY AND BUDGETT COMMITTEE WILL BE HELD ON TUESDAY, JULY 19TH AT 5:00PM. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN THE UPSTAIRS CONFERENCE ROOM OF THE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE CENTER. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND.
Joint Meeting of LC Commission's Facilities Public Safety and Budget Committees
