NEWS

The State of Tennessee registered an unemployment rate of 3.1% for the month of July; down from 3.2% in June.  This is the lowest rate achieved by the state since the federal government began tracking statistics in 1976.  Unemployment numbers for the state have been at, or below, 3.5% since January of 2022.  The federal unemployment rate for July came in at 3.5%; down from 3.6% during the month of June.  

Recommended for you