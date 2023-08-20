The State of Tennessee registered an unemployment rate of 3.1% for the month of July; down from 3.2% in June. This is the lowest rate achieved by the state since the federal government began tracking statistics in 1976. Unemployment numbers for the state have been at, or below, 3.5% since January of 2022. The federal unemployment rate for July came in at 3.5%; down from 3.6% during the month of June.
Latest News
- Marshall County Emergency Communications Board Meeting August 22
- USDA Commodities Distribution September 1 in Columbia
- Theme of Lawrence County Christmas Parade is “Joy to the World”
- Maury County Board of Education to Meet September 5
- July Unemployment Rate is 3.1%
- Freda Wells Kirk
- Terry Barnes Eubank
- Shelby Cordell Logan
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Mostly Cloudy
89° / 67°
3 AM
72°
4 AM
72°
5 AM
71°
6 AM
69°
7 AM
70°
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect Arrested in Florence After Fleeing from Scene
- Giles County Man Arrested on Drug Charges
- Vehicle Crashes into Business in Florence -
- Lawrenceburg Police Department Warns of Scam
- Lawrence County sheriff's Office Investigating Theft of Truck
- State Announces New Year Round Recreation Feature at David Crockett State Park
- Mississippi Man Killed in Boating Accident on Pickwick
- LCSO Investigates Case of Fraud
- Maury County Schools Seeking Qualified Applicants
- Maury County Property Sustains Damage from Fire
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.