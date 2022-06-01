THE JUNE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING OF THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT HAS BEEN MOVED TO MONDAY. THE MEETING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 6 AT THEIR OFFICE LOCATED AT 104 SHADY STREET. ATTENDEES WILL NEED TO ENTER USING THE SIDE DOOR MARKED "CONFERENCE ROOM". THE REGULAR COMMISSINER MEETINGS OF THE SUMMERTOWN UTILITY DISTRICT TAKES PLACE ON THE THIRD MONDAY OF EACH MONTH UNLESS THERE IS A HOLIDAY OR SCHEDULING CONFLICT.
