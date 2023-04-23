State of Tennessee

THE NINETEENTH DAY OF JUNE WILL BECOME A STATE HOLIDAY IN TENNESSEE WITH LEGISLATION PASSED BY THE STATE LEGISLATURE THIS WEEK. THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES PASSED A PROPOSAL BY GOVERNOR BILL LEE TO MAKE JUNETEENTH A STATE HOLIDAY. THE DAY — WHICH MARKS THE EMANCIPATION OF ENSLAVED AFRICAN AMERICANS — HAS BEEN A FEDERAL HOLIDAY SINCE 2021. IT WAS PREVIOUSLY A DAY OF SPECIAL OBSERVANCE, BUT NOT A HOLIDAY, IN TENNESSEE. THE LEGISLATION DECLARING THE STATE HOLIDAY PASSED THE HOUSE THIS WEEK 61 TO 18. THE STATE SENATE APPROVED THE BILL 24 TO 4 LAST MONTH.

Recommended for you