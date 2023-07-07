NEWS

DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG WILL OFFER TWILIGHT JUNIOR RANGER CAMP JULY 17TH THRU JULY 20TH. THE EVENING CAMP IS OPEN TO KIDS 6 TO 12 YEARS-OLD.  JUNIOR RANGERS WILL MEET AT THE CROCKETT MUSEUM EACH EVENING FROM 6 TO 8.  PARTICIPANTS SHOULD HAVE ALREADY HAD SUPPER, BRING A WATER BOTTLE AND BUG SPRAY.  A SNACK WILL BE PROVIDED.  THE FEE IS 25 DOLLARS.  FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL THE PARK OFFICE AT 762-9408.  

