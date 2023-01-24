NEWS

ROTARIAN KANE WATKINS PRESENTED AN INTERESTING PROGRAM ON EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB ON FRIDAY. WATKINS HAS BEEN A PARAMEDIC FOR A NUMBER OF YEARS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS THE ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF LAWRENCE COUNTY EMS. HE DISCUSSED HOW THE AGENCY IS WORKING TOWARDS RETURNING TO FULL STAFFING, CONTINUING TRAINING TO ASSURE PERSONNEL HAVE LATEST KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS, AND UPGRADING EQUIPMENT TO INCLUDE STRYKER LIFTS AND REMOTE MONITORS FOR USE BY MEDICAL PERSONNEL DURING PATIENT TRANSPORT.

