NEWS

THE 67TH ANNUAL LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER CHRISTMAS PARADE IS SCHEDULED FOR SATURDAY. THE LINE UP FOR THE PARADE CAN BEEN SEEN ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE FACEBOOK PAGE. THE PARADE IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5 AND THE THEME OF THE PARADE THIS YEAR IS “CHRISTMAS IN TOYLAND”. THE GRAND MARSHAL WILL BE FORMER LORETTO CITY ADMINISTRATOR KEITH SMITH WHO RETIRED IN JUNE 2022 AFTER 37 PLUS YEARS OF SERVICE.

