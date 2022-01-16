NEWS

THE KENNEDY-DOUGLASS CENTER FOR THE ARTS IS HOSTING A PAPERMAKING AND BOOKMAKING WORKSHOP FOR CHILDREN AGES TEN TO TWELVE YEARS OLD ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. THE WORKSHOP IS PRESENTED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE ART CENTER’S CURRENT EXHIBIT “CHILDHOOD CLASSICS: 100 YEARS OF ILLUSTRATION”. IN THIS TWO-DAY WORKSHOP STUDENTS WILL HAVE HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE MAKING PAPER FROM COTTON RAG AND LEARN THE NECESSARY BOOKBINDING SKILLS TO CREATE THEIR OWN BOOK. ALL SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT WILL BE PROVIDED. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 256-760-6379.

