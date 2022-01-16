THE KENNEDY-DOUGLASS CENTER FOR THE ARTS IS HOSTING A PAPERMAKING AND BOOKMAKING WORKSHOP FOR CHILDREN AGES TEN TO TWELVE YEARS OLD ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. THE WORKSHOP IS PRESENTED IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE ART CENTER’S CURRENT EXHIBIT “CHILDHOOD CLASSICS: 100 YEARS OF ILLUSTRATION”. IN THIS TWO-DAY WORKSHOP STUDENTS WILL HAVE HANDS-ON EXPERIENCE MAKING PAPER FROM COTTON RAG AND LEARN THE NECESSARY BOOKBINDING SKILLS TO CREATE THEIR OWN BOOK. ALL SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT WILL BE PROVIDED. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 256-760-6379.
...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Alabama...Tennessee... Shoal Creek Near Iron City affecting Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Iron City...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 300 AM CST. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Shoal Creek Near Iron City. * WHEN...From this afternoon to late tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 10.7 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to crest later this evening and fall back rapidly below advisory level by tomorrow. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
...Patchy Black Ice Expected after Midnight... After today's snowfall, many roads are wet, slushy and snowy across Middle TN. As temperatures fall below freezing tonight, look for anything liquid on area roads to become icy. This will make for treacherous travel conditions through a good portion of tomorrow morning. Temperatures should creep back above freezing by Noon CST tomorrow. Please exercise caution if you have to be out on the roads across the mid-state.
